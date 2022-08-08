Crestchem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore, up 222.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.80 crore in June 2022 up 222.9% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 13.24% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Crestchem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Crestchem shares closed at 42.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.64% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.