Crestchem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 93.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 93.85% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 67.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.