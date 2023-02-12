English
    Crestchem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 93.85% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crestchem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 93.85% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 67.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

    Crestchem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.173.892.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.173.892.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.353.472.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.110.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.160.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.140.30
    Other Income0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.180.32
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.490.170.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.490.170.32
    Tax0.130.050.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.120.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.120.22
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.410.72
    Diluted EPS1.200.410.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.410.72
    Diluted EPS1.200.410.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited