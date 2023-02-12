Crestchem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 93.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 93.85% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 67.26% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 51.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2021.

Crestchem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Crestchem shares closed at 62.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.51% returns over the last 6 months and 54.51% over the last 12 months.