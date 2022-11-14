Crest Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 195.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in September 2022 up 195.69% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2022 up 166.59% from Rs. 8.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 322.14% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.
Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.
|Crest Ventures shares closed at 175.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 36.82% over the last 12 months.
|Crest Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.76
|759.68
|6.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.76
|759.68
|6.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.01
|-9.68
|1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.85
|0.96
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.71
|0.58
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.16
|34.99
|10.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.05
|732.83
|-5.89
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.28
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.13
|733.12
|-5.60
|Interest
|2.59
|4.39
|2.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.54
|728.72
|-8.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.54
|728.72
|-8.57
|Tax
|2.88
|156.38
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.66
|572.34
|-8.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.66
|572.34
|-8.50
|Equity Share Capital
|28.45
|28.45
|28.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|201.18
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|201.18
|-2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.99
|201.18
|-2.99
|Diluted EPS
|1.99
|201.18
|-2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited