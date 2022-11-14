Crest Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 195.69% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.76 759.68 6.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.76 759.68 6.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.01 -9.68 1.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.85 0.96 0.50 Depreciation 0.71 0.58 0.27 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.16 34.99 10.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.05 732.83 -5.89 Other Income 0.09 0.28 0.29 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.13 733.12 -5.60 Interest 2.59 4.39 2.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.54 728.72 -8.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.54 728.72 -8.57 Tax 2.88 156.38 -0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.66 572.34 -8.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.66 572.34 -8.50 Equity Share Capital 28.45 28.45 28.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.99 201.18 -2.99 Diluted EPS 1.99 201.18 -2.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.99 201.18 -2.99 Diluted EPS 1.99 201.18 -2.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited