Crest Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 195.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in September 2022 up 195.69% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2022 up 166.59% from Rs. 8.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 322.14% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.