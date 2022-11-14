Crest Ventures Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore, up 195.69% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.76 crore in September 2022 up 195.69% from Rs. 6.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in September 2022 up 166.59% from Rs. 8.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2022 up 322.14% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2021.

    Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

    Crest Ventures shares closed at 175.40 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.16% returns over the last 6 months and 36.82% over the last 12 months.

    Crest Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.76759.686.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.76759.686.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.01-9.681.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.850.960.50
    Depreciation0.710.580.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.1634.9910.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.05732.83-5.89
    Other Income0.090.280.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.13733.12-5.60
    Interest2.594.392.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.54728.72-8.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.54728.72-8.57
    Tax2.88156.38-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.66572.34-8.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.66572.34-8.50
    Equity Share Capital28.4528.4528.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.99201.18-2.99
    Diluted EPS1.99201.18-2.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.99201.18-2.99
    Diluted EPS1.99201.18-2.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

