Crest Ventures Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.32 crore, down 85.54% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 7.32 crore in September 2018 down 85.54% from Rs. 50.59 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2018 down 95.09% from Rs. 39.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2018 down 89.89% from Rs. 48.68 crore in September 2017.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.26 in September 2017.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 143.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.30% over the last 12 months.