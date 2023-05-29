Crest Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.99 crore, up 75.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.99 crore in March 2023 up 75.61% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in March 2023 up 194.39% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2023 up 385.48% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.

Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in March 2022.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 185.15 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.70% returns over the last 6 months and 0.52% over the last 12 months.