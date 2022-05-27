Crest Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, up 72.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2022 up 72.82% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022 down 26.74% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2021.
Crest Ventures shares closed at 184.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Crest Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.81
|6.44
|6.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.81
|6.44
|6.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|22.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.70
|-22.37
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.62
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.28
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.42
|9.31
|9.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.30
|-3.76
|-3.78
|Other Income
|-0.08
|-0.05
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|-3.81
|-3.42
|Interest
|4.68
|3.77
|2.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.06
|-7.58
|-6.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.06
|-7.58
|-6.28
|Tax
|1.32
|-0.45
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.37
|-7.13
|-7.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.37
|-7.13
|-7.06
|Equity Share Capital
|28.45
|28.45
|28.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|-2.51
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|-2.51
|-2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.65
|-2.51
|-2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-3.65
|-2.51
|-2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
