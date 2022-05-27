Crest Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore, up 72.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.81 crore in March 2022 up 72.82% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022 down 46.89% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022 down 26.74% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2021.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 184.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)