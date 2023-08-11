Crest Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore, down 96.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore in June 2023 down 96.76% from Rs. 759.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 98.56% from Rs. 572.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2023 down 97.66% from Rs. 733.70 crore in June 2022.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 201.18 in June 2022.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 270.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.54% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.