    Crest Ventures Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore, down 96.76% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore in June 2023 down 96.76% from Rs. 759.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 98.56% from Rs. 572.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2023 down 97.66% from Rs. 733.70 crore in June 2022.

    Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 201.18 in June 2022.

    Crest Ventures shares closed at 270.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.54% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6118.99759.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6118.99759.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---3.68-9.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.021.780.96
    Depreciation0.730.810.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.4110.5834.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.459.50732.83
    Other Income--0.120.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.459.61733.12
    Interest5.321.804.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.137.82728.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.137.82728.72
    Tax2.89-1.98156.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.249.79572.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.249.79572.34
    Equity Share Capital28.2028.2028.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.45201.18
    Diluted EPS2.903.44201.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.923.45201.18
    Diluted EPS2.903.44201.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:22 pm

