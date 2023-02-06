 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crest Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore, up 182.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 182.18% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 up 198.4% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2022 up 479.32% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

Crest Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.18 18.76 6.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.18 18.76 6.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 22.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.86 -2.01 -22.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.64 1.85 0.62
Depreciation 0.80 0.71 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.96 7.16 9.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.64 11.05 -3.76
Other Income -0.05 0.09 -0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.59 11.13 -3.81
Interest 1.81 2.59 3.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.78 8.54 -7.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.78 8.54 -7.58
Tax 3.76 2.88 -0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.01 5.66 -7.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.01 5.66 -7.13
Equity Share Capital 28.31 28.45 28.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.99 -2.51
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.99 -2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 1.99 -2.51
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.99 -2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited