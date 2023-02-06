Crest Ventures Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore, up 182.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 182.18% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2022 up 198.4% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2022 up 479.32% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.