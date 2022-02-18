Crest Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 1.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2021 down 1.74% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021 up 6.48% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 178.10 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)