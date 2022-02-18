Crest Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore, down 1.74% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.44 crore in December 2021 down 1.74% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021 up 6.48% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2020.
Crest Ventures shares closed at 178.10 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Crest Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.44
|6.34
|6.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.44
|6.34
|6.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.37
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.37
|1.07
|-12.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.50
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.31
|10.39
|22.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.76
|-5.89
|-4.43
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.29
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-5.60
|-4.43
|Interest
|3.77
|2.97
|2.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.58
|-8.57
|-7.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.58
|-8.57
|-7.09
|Tax
|-0.45
|-0.07
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.13
|-8.50
|-7.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.13
|-8.50
|-7.62
|Equity Share Capital
|28.45
|28.45
|28.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-2.99
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-2.99
|-2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.51
|-2.99
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|-2.51
|-2.99
|-2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited