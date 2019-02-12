Crest Ventures Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, down 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in December 2018 down 36.86% from Rs. 12.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 down 76.29% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2018 down 49.49% from Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2017.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2017.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 143.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -38.22% over the last 12 months.