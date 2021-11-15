Crest Ventures Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore, up 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.65 crore in September 2021 up 0.61% from Rs. 13.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2021 up 303.31% from Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2021 down 250% from Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2020.

Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.07 in September 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 129.50 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.24% returns over the last 6 months and 53.98% over the last 12 months.