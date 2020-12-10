Crest Ventures Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore, down 22.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.56 crore in September 2020 down 22.38% from Rs. 17.47 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2020 down 120.52% from Rs. 14.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in September 2020 down 83.01% from Rs. 9.30 crore in September 2019.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 96.40 on December 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.45% returns over the last 6 months and 7.53% over the last 12 months.