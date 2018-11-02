Crest Ventures Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.81 crore, Down 77.23% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are: Net Sales at Rs 12.81 crore in September 2018 Down 77.23% from Rs. 56.24 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2018 Down 71.03% from Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.06 crore in September 2018 Down 89.73% from Rs. 49.28 crore in September 2017. Crest Ventures EPS has Decreased to Rs. 5.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 19.63 in September 2017. Crest Ventures shares closed at 143.05 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.30% over the last 12 months. Crest Ventures Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.81 10.35 56.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.81 10.35 56.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.02 -0.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.64 9.42 3.18 Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.52 4.41 4.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 -3.81 48.67 Other Income 0.35 1.09 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.72 -2.71 48.97 Interest 1.77 1.69 1.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.95 -4.40 47.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.95 -4.40 47.16 Tax 1.00 -0.76 6.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.95 -3.64 40.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.95 -3.64 40.23 Minority Interest 0.07 2.23 -0.28 Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.80 10.77 11.20 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.82 9.36 51.15 Equity Share Capital 28.45 28.45 26.05 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.30 3.35 19.63 Diluted EPS 5.30 3.35 19.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.30 3.35 19.63 Diluted EPS 5.30 3.35 19.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:44 pm