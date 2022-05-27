Crest Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 down 165.82% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022 down 144.86% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 184.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)