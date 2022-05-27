Crest Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore in March 2022 up 26.06% from Rs. 13.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 down 165.82% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2022 down 144.86% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.
Crest Ventures shares closed at 184.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)
|Crest Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.01
|13.05
|13.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.01
|13.05
|13.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|22.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.70
|-22.37
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.87
|3.79
|3.81
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.53
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.18
|11.15
|11.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|-2.43
|-2.20
|Other Income
|-0.29
|-0.05
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.61
|-2.48
|-1.85
|Interest
|4.75
|3.84
|2.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.36
|-6.31
|-4.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.36
|-6.31
|-4.78
|Tax
|1.51
|-0.10
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.87
|-6.21
|-5.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.87
|-6.21
|-5.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|8.21
|13.19
|8.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.66
|6.98
|2.52
|Equity Share Capital
|28.45
|28.45
|28.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|2.45
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|2.45
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|2.45
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.58
|2.45
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
