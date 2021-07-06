Crest Ventures Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore, down 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.49 crore in March 2021 down 18.95% from Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2021 down 61.02% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021 down 120.19% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2020.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 128.40 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 76.86% over the last 12 months.