Crest Ventures Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.22 crore, down 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.22 crore in June 2021 down 5.02% from Rs. 13.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 down 79.44% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021 down 42.52% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2020.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 125.20 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.11% returns over the last 6 months and 37.58% over the last 12 months.