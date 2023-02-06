Crest Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.56 crore, up 103.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 103.6% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2022 up 923.08% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.