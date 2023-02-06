English
    Crest Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.56 crore, up 103.6% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crest Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.56 crore in December 2022 up 103.6% from Rs. 13.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2022 up 923.08% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Crest Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5627.0313.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5627.0313.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----22.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.982.13-22.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.975.423.79
    Depreciation1.120.960.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.515.0111.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9813.51-2.43
    Other Income-0.050.14-0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9313.65-2.48
    Interest2.022.673.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9110.97-6.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9110.97-6.31
    Tax4.393.55-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.527.43-6.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.527.43-6.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.740.2613.19
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.267.696.98
    Equity Share Capital28.3128.4528.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.702.45
    Diluted EPS3.262.702.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.272.702.45
    Diluted EPS3.262.702.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited