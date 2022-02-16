Crest Ventures Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.05 crore in December 2021 down 3.75% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2021 up 817.7% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 19.63% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020.

Crest Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 177.85 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.96% returns over the last 6 months and 88.50% over the last 12 months.