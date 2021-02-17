Crest Ventures Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore, down 25.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.55 crore in December 2020 down 25.01% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 94.8% from Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020 down 122.51% from Rs. 7.24 crore in December 2019.

Crest Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.14 in December 2019.

Crest Ventures shares closed at 92.05 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -6.12% over the last 12 months.