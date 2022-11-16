Cressanda Sol Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore, up 41461.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.91 crore in September 2022 up 41461.03% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2022 up 3015.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 20.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.11% returns over the last 6 months and 587.07% over the last 12 months.