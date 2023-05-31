Cressanda Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore, up 29742.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.38 crore in March 2023 up 29742.41% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 871.6% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2023 up 6083.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 27.74 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.49% over the last 12 months.