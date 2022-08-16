Cressanda Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.39 crore, up 91849.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.39 crore in June 2022 up 91849.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 1264.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 420% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 34.80 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 360.32% returns over the last 6 months and 1,142.86% over the last 12 months.