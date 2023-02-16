 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cressanda Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 32024.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cressanda Solution are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 32024.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 2789.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 3000% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Cressanda Solution
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.45 20.91 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.45 20.91 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.77 20.26 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.07 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.17 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.55 0.40 0.05
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.55 0.40 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.55 0.40 0.05
Exceptional Items -- 0.80 --
P/L Before Tax 1.55 1.20 0.05
Tax 0.25 -0.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.30 1.27 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.30 1.27 0.05
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 30.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.03 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.03 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.03 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited