Cressanda Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 32024.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 32024.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 2789.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 3000% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.