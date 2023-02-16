Cressanda Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore, up 32024.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.45 crore in December 2022 up 32024.52% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 2789.11% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2022 up 3000% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 26.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.77% returns over the last 6 months and 261.61% over the last 12 months.