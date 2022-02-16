Cressanda Sol Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 105.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 105.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 771.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 7.56 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 198.81% returns over the last 6 months and 995.65% over the last 12 months.