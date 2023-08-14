Cressanda Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore, down 32.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore in June 2023 down 32.39% from Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 541.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 164.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 25.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and -30.68% over the last 12 months.