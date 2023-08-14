English
    Cressanda Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore, down 32.39% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cressanda Solution are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore in June 2023 down 32.39% from Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 541.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 down 164.1% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

    Cressanda Sol shares closed at 25.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and -30.68% over the last 12 months.

    Cressanda Solution
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1314.9620.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1314.9620.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1411.8917.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.392.091.34
    Depreciation0.080.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.811.482.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-0.56-0.45
    Other Income1.174.260.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.113.70-0.44
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.113.70-0.44
    Exceptional Items1.24--0.53
    P/L Before Tax0.123.700.08
    Tax--1.790.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.121.910.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.121.910.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.121.910.02
    Equity Share Capital39.8539.8539.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.00
    Diluted EPS--0.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.040.00
    Diluted EPS--0.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

