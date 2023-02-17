 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cressanda Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 36389.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cressanda Solution are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in December 2022 up 36389.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4685.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 4880% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Cressanda Solution
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.64 24.25 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.64 24.25 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.77 20.26 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 1.74 0.01
Depreciation 0.09 0.04 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.70 1.09 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.40 1.13 0.05
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.40 1.13 0.05
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.40 1.13 0.05
Exceptional Items -- 0.80 --
P/L Before Tax 2.40 1.93 0.05
Tax 0.25 -0.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.15 1.99 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.15 1.99 0.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.15 1.99 0.05
Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 30.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.05 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.05 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 0.05 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.05 0.05 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited