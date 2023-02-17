Cressanda Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 36389.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in December 2022 up 36389.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4685.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 4880% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.