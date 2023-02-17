Cressanda Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 36389.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in December 2022 up 36389.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4685.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 4880% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Cressanda Sol shares closed at 26.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 251.46% over the last 12 months.