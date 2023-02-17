English
    Cressanda Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore, up 36389.73% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cressanda Solution are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.64 crore in December 2022 up 36389.73% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2022 up 4685.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2022 up 4880% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Cressanda Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Cressanda Sol shares closed at 26.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 251.46% over the last 12 months.

    Cressanda Solution
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.6424.250.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.6424.250.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.7720.26--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.740.01
    Depreciation0.090.04--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.701.090.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.401.130.05
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.401.130.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.401.130.05
    Exceptional Items--0.80--
    P/L Before Tax2.401.930.05
    Tax0.25-0.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.151.990.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.151.990.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.151.990.05
    Equity Share Capital39.8539.8530.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.05--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.050.00
    Diluted EPS0.050.05--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

