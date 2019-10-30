CreditAccess Grameen Q2 net up 37% to Rs 101 cr

Microfinancier CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday reported a rise of 37.3 per cent in net profit at Rs 100.9 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 73.5 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income rose by 26.3 per cent to Rs 251 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 198.8 crore in the same period a year ago, CreditAccess Grameen said in a release.