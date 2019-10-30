App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

CreditAccess Grameen Q2 net up 37% to Rs 101 cr

The company's net profit stood at Rs 73.5 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Microfinancier CreditAccess Grameen on Wednesday reported a rise of 37.3 per cent in net profit at Rs 100.9 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 73.5 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income rose by 26.3 per cent to Rs 251 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 198.8 crore in the same period a year ago, CreditAccess Grameen said in a release.

Close
The gross loan portfolio of the company was up by 36.4 per cent to Rs 7,904.80 crore from Rs 5,794.30 crore.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:59 pm

tags #CreditAccess Grameen #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.