    CreditAccess Gr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore in September 2022 up 31.68% from Rs. 509.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.71 crore in September 2022 up 120.46% from Rs. 71.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.18% from Rs. 286.34 crore in September 2021.

    CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in September 2021.

    CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 987.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.87% over the last 12 months.

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations671.43620.76509.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations671.43620.76509.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.8799.1690.42
    Depreciation7.926.846.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies77.9566.3491.12
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.6543.9442.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.04404.48279.44
    Other Income0.780.500.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.82404.98279.86
    Interest221.26225.64182.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax206.56179.3497.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax206.56179.3497.11
    Tax47.8546.7625.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.71132.5871.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.71132.5871.99
    Equity Share Capital156.11155.93155.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.178.504.62
    Diluted EPS10.128.464.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.178.504.62
    Diluted EPS10.128.464.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:44 am
