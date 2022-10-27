 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore in September 2022 up 31.68% from Rs. 509.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.71 crore in September 2022 up 120.46% from Rs. 71.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.18% from Rs. 286.34 crore in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 976.40 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 55.17% over the last 12 months.

CreditAccess Grameen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 671.43 620.76 509.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 671.43 620.76 509.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 105.87 99.16 90.42
Depreciation 7.92 6.84 6.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 77.95 66.34 91.12
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.65 43.94 42.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.04 404.48 279.44
Other Income 0.78 0.50 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 427.82 404.98 279.86
Interest 221.26 225.64 182.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.56 179.34 97.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 206.56 179.34 97.11
Tax 47.85 46.76 25.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.71 132.58 71.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.71 132.58 71.99
Equity Share Capital 156.11 155.93 155.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 8.50 4.62
Diluted EPS 10.12 8.46 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.17 8.50 4.62
Diluted EPS 10.12 8.46 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
