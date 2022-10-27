CreditAccess Gr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.43 crore in September 2022 up 31.68% from Rs. 509.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.71 crore in September 2022 up 120.46% from Rs. 71.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 435.74 crore in September 2022 up 52.18% from Rs. 286.34 crore in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 10.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 976.40 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 55.17% over the last 12 months.