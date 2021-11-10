CreditAccess Gr Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 509.91 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.91 crore in September 2021 up 8.34% from Rs. 470.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.99 crore in September 2021 down 7.91% from Rs. 78.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 286.34 crore in September 2021 down 5.39% from Rs. 302.64 crore in September 2020.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2020.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 619.65 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.28% over the last 12 months.