CreditAccess Gr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore, up 53.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.59% from Rs. 693.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.55 crore in March 2023 up 95.91% from Rs. 151.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 755.66 crore in March 2023 up 77.02% from Rs. 426.87 crore in March 2022.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2022.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 1,085.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.82% returns over the last 6 months and 11.40% over the last 12 months.