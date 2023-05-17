English
    CreditAccess Gr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore, up 53.59% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore in March 2023 up 53.59% from Rs. 693.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.55 crore in March 2023 up 95.91% from Rs. 151.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 755.66 crore in March 2023 up 77.02% from Rs. 426.87 crore in March 2022.

    CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2022.

    CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 1,085.90 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.82% returns over the last 6 months and 11.40% over the last 12 months.

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,065.41758.85693.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,065.41758.85693.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.52104.7791.50
    Depreciation12.497.807.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies105.3259.28128.29
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.7264.4047.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax742.36522.60419.32
    Other Income0.810.590.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax743.17523.19419.53
    Interest345.64258.71216.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax397.53264.48202.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax397.53264.48202.99
    Tax100.9867.0651.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities296.55197.42151.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period296.55197.42151.37
    Equity Share Capital158.91156.17155.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6712.649.71
    Diluted EPS18.5912.599.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.6712.649.71
    Diluted EPS18.5912.599.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
