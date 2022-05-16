 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.66 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 607.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.37 crore in March 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 72.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.87 crore in March 2022 up 46.22% from Rs. 291.94 crore in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 927.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

CreditAccess Grameen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 693.66 575.71 607.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 693.66 575.71 607.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.50 91.52 76.24
Depreciation 7.34 6.31 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 128.29 73.77 200.24
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.21 40.73 40.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.32 363.38 283.57
Other Income 0.21 0.97 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.53 364.35 285.38
Interest 216.54 192.50 186.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.99 171.85 99.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 202.99 171.85 99.36
Tax 51.62 42.64 27.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.37 129.21 72.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.37 129.21 72.27
Equity Share Capital 155.87 155.79 155.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 8.29 4.65
Diluted EPS 9.67 8.26 4.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.71 8.29 4.65
Diluted EPS 9.67 8.26 4.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
