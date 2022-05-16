CreditAccess Gr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.66 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.26% from Rs. 607.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.37 crore in March 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 72.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.87 crore in March 2022 up 46.22% from Rs. 291.94 crore in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 927.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)