CreditAccess Gr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 460.92 crore, up 37.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.92 crore in March 2020 up 37.37% from Rs. 335.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.81 crore in March 2020 down 70.11% from Rs. 76.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.55 crore in March 2020 down 8.92% from Rs. 222.38 crore in March 2019.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2019.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 408.60 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.95% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.