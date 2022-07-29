CreditAccess Gr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.76 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 620.76 crore in June 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 510.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.58 crore in June 2022 up 348.06% from Rs. 29.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.82 crore in June 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 243.13 crore in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 8.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 984.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)