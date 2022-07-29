 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 620.76 crore, up 21.69% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 620.76 crore in June 2022 up 21.69% from Rs. 510.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.58 crore in June 2022 up 348.06% from Rs. 29.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.82 crore in June 2022 up 69.38% from Rs. 243.13 crore in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 8.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 984.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

CreditAccess Grameen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 620.76 693.66 510.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 620.76 693.66 510.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.16 91.50 80.05
Depreciation 6.84 7.34 6.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 66.34 128.29 156.26
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.94 47.21 31.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.48 419.32 236.05
Other Income 0.50 0.21 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.98 419.53 237.05
Interest 225.64 216.54 196.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.34 202.99 40.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.34 202.99 40.71
Tax 46.76 51.62 11.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.58 151.37 29.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.58 151.37 29.59
Equity Share Capital 155.93 155.87 155.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.50 9.71 1.90
Diluted EPS 8.46 9.67 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.50 9.71 1.90
Diluted EPS 8.46 9.67 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
