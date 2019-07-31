CreditAccess Gr Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 375.80 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.80 crore in June 2019 up 31.51% from Rs. 285.76 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.83 crore in June 2019 up 32.69% from Rs. 72.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.02 crore in June 2019 up 30.03% from Rs. 211.51 crore in June 2018.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.05 in June 2018.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 539.70 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 40.46% returns over the last 6 months