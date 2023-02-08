 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore in December 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 575.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.42 crore in December 2022 up 52.79% from Rs. 129.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 530.99 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 370.66 crore in December 2021.

CreditAccess Grameen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 758.85 671.43 575.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 758.85 671.43 575.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.77 105.87 91.52
Depreciation 7.80 7.92 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 59.28 77.95 73.77
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.40 52.65 40.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 522.60 427.04 363.38
Other Income 0.59 0.78 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.19 427.82 364.35
Interest 258.71 221.26 192.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.48 206.56 171.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 264.48 206.56 171.85
Tax 67.06 47.85 42.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 197.42 158.71 129.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 197.42 158.71 129.21
Equity Share Capital 156.17 156.11 155.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 10.17 8.29
Diluted EPS 12.59 10.12 8.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.64 10.17 8.29
Diluted EPS 12.59 10.12 8.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
