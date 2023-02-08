CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore in December 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 575.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.42 crore in December 2022 up 52.79% from Rs. 129.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 530.99 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 370.66 crore in December 2021.