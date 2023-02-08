English
    CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore, up 31.81% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 758.85 crore in December 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 575.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.42 crore in December 2022 up 52.79% from Rs. 129.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 530.99 crore in December 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 370.66 crore in December 2021.

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations758.85671.43575.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations758.85671.43575.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.77105.8791.52
    Depreciation7.807.926.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies59.2877.9573.77
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.4052.6540.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax522.60427.04363.38
    Other Income0.590.780.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax523.19427.82364.35
    Interest258.71221.26192.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax264.48206.56171.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax264.48206.56171.85
    Tax67.0647.8542.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities197.42158.71129.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.42158.71129.21
    Equity Share Capital156.17156.11155.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6410.178.29
    Diluted EPS12.5910.128.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.6410.178.29
    Diluted EPS12.5910.128.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited