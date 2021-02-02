CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore, down 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 439.68 crore in December 2020 down 2.73% from Rs. 452.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.61 crore in December 2020 down 166.31% from Rs. 107.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.79 crore in December 2020 down 69.76% from Rs. 296.89 crore in December 2019.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 743.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.42% returns over the last 6 months and -2.77% over the last 12 months.