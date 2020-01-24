CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 452.04 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.04 crore in December 2019 up 29.45% from Rs. 349.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.99 crore in December 2019 up 8.27% from Rs. 99.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.89 crore in December 2019 up 11.65% from Rs. 265.92 crore in December 2018.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.96 in December 2018.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 811.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.48% returns over the last 6 months and 106.73% over the last 12 months.