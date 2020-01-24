App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 452.04 crore, up 29.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 452.04 crore in December 2019 up 29.45% from Rs. 349.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.99 crore in December 2019 up 8.27% from Rs. 99.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.89 crore in December 2019 up 11.65% from Rs. 265.92 crore in December 2018.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 7.51 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.96 in December 2018.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 811.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.48% returns over the last 6 months and 106.73% over the last 12 months.

CreditAccess Grameen
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations452.04391.53349.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations452.04391.53349.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost67.4465.4148.99
Depreciation5.096.212.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses89.2358.5135.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.28261.40262.26
Other Income1.521.121.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax291.80262.52263.90
Interest145.88135.51110.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.92127.01153.71
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax145.92127.01153.71
Tax37.9326.1353.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.99100.8899.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.99100.8899.74
Equity Share Capital143.88143.80143.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.517.026.96
Diluted EPS7.446.966.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.517.026.96
Diluted EPS7.446.966.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #CreditAccess Gr #CreditAccess Grameen #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #Results

