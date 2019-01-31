CreditAccess Gr Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 349.19 crore, up 53.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.19 crore in December 2018 up 53.31% from Rs. 227.76 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.74 crore in December 2018 up 54.97% from Rs. 64.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.92 crore in December 2018 up 32.31% from Rs. 200.98 crore in December 2017.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 6.96 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2017.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 384.25 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.