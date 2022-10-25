 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.22 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 812.22 crore in September 2022 up 31.55% from Rs. 617.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2022 up 170.62% from Rs. 63.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.06 crore in September 2022 up 61.31% from Rs. 319.30 crore in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 987.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.87% over the last 12 months.

CreditAccess Grameen
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 812.22 759.59 617.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 812.22 759.59 617.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.68 123.90 111.93
Depreciation 12.82 11.92 11.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 105.36 100.91 139.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.21 55.18 47.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 500.15 467.68 306.17
Other Income 2.09 0.93 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 502.24 468.61 307.35
Interest 273.23 279.80 228.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 229.01 188.81 78.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 229.01 188.81 78.79
Tax 52.86 49.25 19.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 176.15 139.56 59.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 176.15 139.56 59.70
Minority Interest -4.12 -1.66 3.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 172.03 137.90 63.57
Equity Share Capital 156.11 155.93 155.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.02 8.85 4.08
Diluted EPS 10.97 8.80 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.02 8.85 4.08
Diluted EPS 10.97 8.80 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:44 am
