CreditAccess Gr Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.22 crore, up 31.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 812.22 crore in September 2022 up 31.55% from Rs. 617.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.03 crore in September 2022 up 170.62% from Rs. 63.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 515.06 crore in September 2022 up 61.31% from Rs. 319.30 crore in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 11.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.08 in September 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 987.10 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.87% over the last 12 months.