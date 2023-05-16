CreditAccess Gr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore, up 29.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,065.41 crore in March 2023 up 29.63% from Rs. 821.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.57 crore in March 2023 up 88.74% from Rs. 157.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 755.68 crore in March 2023 up 51.91% from Rs. 497.44 crore in March 2022.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 18.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.08 in March 2022.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 1,068.15 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 9.58% over the last 12 months.